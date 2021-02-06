First Trust Advisors LP Buys 756,329 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,329 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Oracle worth $388,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

