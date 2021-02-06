First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $518,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 5,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,136.89.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

