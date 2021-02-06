First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of Etsy worth $269,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Etsy by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $231.12 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.36.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

