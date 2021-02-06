First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,857 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.92% of Arista Networks worth $421,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,919,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $321.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $323.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $2,586,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,589 shares of company stock worth $79,555,240 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

