First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $332,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $852.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,711.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $780.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

