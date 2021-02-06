First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $220,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 173.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

