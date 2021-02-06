First Trust Advisors LP Has $199.53 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.00% of AmerisourceBergen worth $199,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

