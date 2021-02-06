First Trust Advisors LP Has $199.62 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $199,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $543.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

