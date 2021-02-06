First Trust Advisors LP Has $204.95 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Waste Management worth $204,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,568 shares of company stock worth $8,203,553. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

