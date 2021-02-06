First Trust Advisors LP Has $206.36 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Cloudflare worth $206,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,630,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 760,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $5,492,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock worth $86,462,715 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

