First Trust Advisors LP Has $208.27 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $208,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

