First Trust Advisors LP Has $218.84 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $218,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

