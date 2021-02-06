First Trust Advisors LP Has $220.24 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Twilio worth $220,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.58.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $400.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.12 and a 200-day moving average of $299.29. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $404.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

