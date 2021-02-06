First Trust Advisors LP Has $220.24 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Twilio worth $220,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $44,935,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.58.

Shares of TWLO opened at $400.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.29.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

