First Trust Advisors LP Has $242.31 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $242,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,360 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.37. The company has a market capitalization of $718.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

