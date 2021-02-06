First Trust Advisors LP Has $260.48 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Broadcom worth $260,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO opened at $466.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $445.80 and its 200 day moving average is $382.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

