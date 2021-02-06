First Trust Advisors LP Has $260.48 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Broadcom worth $260,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $478.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

