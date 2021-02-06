First Trust Advisors LP Has $288.63 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.89% of Juniper Networks worth $288,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,308 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 206,592 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.55 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

