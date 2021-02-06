First Trust Advisors LP Has $288.63 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.89% of Juniper Networks worth $288,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,789,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 265,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $24.55 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

