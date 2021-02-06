First Trust Advisors LP Has $336.65 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,108,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Pinterest worth $336,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 in the last quarter.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $86.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.