First Trust Advisors LP Has $395.93 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of eBay worth $395,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

