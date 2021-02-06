First Trust Advisors LP Has $434.29 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.54% of Akamai Technologies worth $434,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.36.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

