First Trust Advisors LP Has $489.43 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,777 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of DocuSign worth $489,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $250.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

