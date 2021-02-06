First Trust Advisors LP Has $491.91 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,642 shares during the period. Okta comprises approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Okta worth $491,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $282.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.67. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

