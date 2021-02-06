First Trust Advisors LP Has $661.57 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,865 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 0.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of salesforce.com worth $661,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

CRM stock opened at $238.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

