First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 521.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of CSX worth $208,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

