First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Zoom Video Communications worth $490,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $419.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

