First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $230,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.