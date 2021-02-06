First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of Etsy worth $269,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

ETSY stock opened at $231.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $239.47.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,461,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders have sold 115,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

