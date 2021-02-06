First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112,613 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $208,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 45.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

