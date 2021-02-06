First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,497,683 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.85% of The Allstate worth $283,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

