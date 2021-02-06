First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 241,076 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of International Business Machines worth $406,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 485,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

