First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 48,150 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Garmin worth $243,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

