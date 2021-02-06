First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 966,598 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.50% of General Dynamics worth $213,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in General Dynamics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

GD stock opened at $158.82 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

