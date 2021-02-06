First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Atlassian worth $226,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $243.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.61. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.