First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $200,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.