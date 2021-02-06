First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Eli Lilly and worth $286,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

