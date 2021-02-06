First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 154.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.61% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $210,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

