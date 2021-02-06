First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 502.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Monster Beverage worth $196,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.