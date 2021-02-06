First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,672,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,733 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 63.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $523,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

