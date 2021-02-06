First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 193,828 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Netflix worth $604,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $550.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

