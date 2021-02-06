First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,642 shares during the period. Okta comprises 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.49% of Okta worth $491,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $282.94 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $287.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.