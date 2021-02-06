First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,175,213 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,367,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,175,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Twitter worth $290,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.