First Trust Advisors LP Sells 152,857 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,857 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.92% of Arista Networks worth $421,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,987,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after buying an additional 118,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,589 shares of company stock worth $79,555,240 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $321.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $323.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

