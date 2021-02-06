First Trust Advisors LP Sells 171,019 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 171,019 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of NetApp worth $219,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

