First Trust Advisors LP Sells 171,019 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 171,019 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of NetApp worth $219,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,160.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 203,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 187,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NTAP opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

