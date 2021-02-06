First Trust Advisors LP Sells 193,828 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 193,828 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Netflix worth $604,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $213,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $214,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $550.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

