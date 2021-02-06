First Trust Advisors LP Sells 209,132 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,847 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209,132 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Adobe worth $267,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.17 and a 200-day moving average of $476.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

