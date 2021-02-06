First Trust Advisors LP Sells 285,407 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,066,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.96% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $264,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KC opened at $63.95 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

