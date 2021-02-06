First Trust Advisors LP Sells 291,849 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,849 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Cloudflare worth $206,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $3,819,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NET opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.38 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

